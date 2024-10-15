Opposition to judicial reforms based on personal likes, dislikes: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stated on Tuesday that opposition to judicial reforms, including the establishment of federal constitutional courts, is driven by personal likes and dislikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stated on Tuesday that opposition to judicial reforms, including the establishment of federal constitutional courts, is driven by personal likes and dislikes.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Bilawal referred to the opposition, said, “Their opposition today is based on personal likes and dislikes or partisan positions on the politics of the moment.”

He further said that the PPP's stance on judicial reforms has been consistent for nearly two decades. "Our representatives, elected in every election under my chairmanship, have been given the mandate by the people of Pakistan to establish a Federal Constitutional Court with equal representation for all," he said.

Bilawal said that the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court has been a key part of the party’s manifesto since the 2007 elections, following the Charter of Democracy signed in 2006.

He also attached relevant portions of the Charter of Democracy and the PPP’s manifestos from 2013 and 2024 to his message.

The PPP Chairman said, “The PPP has fought every election since 2007 with the manifesto pledge of implementing judicial reforms, including but not limited to the establishment of federal constitutional courts.”

APP/zah-sra