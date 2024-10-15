Open Menu

Opposition To Judicial Reforms Based On Personal Likes, Dislikes: Bilawal

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM

Opposition to judicial reforms based on personal likes, dislikes: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stated on Tuesday that opposition to judicial reforms, including the establishment of federal constitutional courts, is driven by personal likes and dislikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stated on Tuesday that opposition to judicial reforms, including the establishment of federal constitutional courts, is driven by personal likes and dislikes.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Bilawal referred to the opposition, said, “Their opposition today is based on personal likes and dislikes or partisan positions on the politics of the moment.”

He further said that the PPP's stance on judicial reforms has been consistent for nearly two decades. "Our representatives, elected in every election under my chairmanship, have been given the mandate by the people of Pakistan to establish a Federal Constitutional Court with equal representation for all," he said.

Bilawal said that the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court has been a key part of the party’s manifesto since the 2007 elections, following the Charter of Democracy signed in 2006.

He also attached relevant portions of the Charter of Democracy and the PPP’s manifestos from 2013 and 2024 to his message.

The PPP Chairman said, “The PPP has fought every election since 2007 with the manifesto pledge of implementing judicial reforms, including but not limited to the establishment of federal constitutional courts.”

APP/zah-sra

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Democracy Twitter Pakistan Peoples Party All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

13 minutes ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

3 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

3 minutes ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

9 minutes ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

9 minutes ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

52 minutes ago
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

31 minutes ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

31 minutes ago
 Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties b ..

Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO

31 minutes ago
 KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for ..

KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day

31 minutes ago
 Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punj ..

Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year

31 minutes ago
 PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism ..

PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan