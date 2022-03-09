UrduPoint.com

Opposition To Lick Wounds Sans "No-Confidence Motion" Withdrawal: Faisal Javed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Opposition to lick wounds sans "No-Confidence Motion" withdrawal: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said the opposition would have to withdraw its "No-Confidence Motion" or else they would have to lick its wounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said the opposition would have to withdraw its "No-Confidence Motion" or else they would have to lick its wounds.

The PTI Senator, in a statement in response to the accusations of the opposition parties' leadership, said the opposition leaders' legs were trembling due to fear of humiliation and clear defeat in the National Assembly.

Faisal Javed Khan who is also Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, said, "They are now looking for face saving. But Prime Minister Imran Khan will not let them avail any safe route after assuming confidence of the House." Commenting on the number game in the lower house of the parliament, he said the opposition claimed to hold 172 members so far, but they were even divided in having clarity over atleast 72 Members National Assembly to materialize their so called motion.

Khan said it was clear in today's Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s press conference that their faces were downcast as their no-confidence motion would subside on the floor of the house.

He said the opposition's failure was evident on their faces, adding, "They do not know that their competition is not with the traditional Prime Minister but with Imran Khan".

The senator criticized that the PML-N already had nothing in its share in the opposition's day dreams.

