Opposition to not be able to develop consensus on replacing Sanjrani: Nadeem Afzal Chan

(@FahadShabbir)

Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan has said the opposition parties would not be able to develop consensus on replacing Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan has said the opposition parties would not be able to develop consensus on replacing Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Both Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would play a bargaining game on the matter, he said talking to a private news channel.

The spokesman said there were two narratives prevailing in PML-N, that of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was endorsing the narrative of Nawaz Sharif while Asif Ali Zardari was supporting Shehbaz Sharif.

Not a single corruption case was registered against the leaders of opposition parties during the ongoing tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said and added that accountability process would be carried out against corrupt elements in a transparent manner.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and it was not under the control of the government.

Replying to a question, he categorically said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in freedom of expression.