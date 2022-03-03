UrduPoint.com

Opposition To Not Present No Confidence Motion Against Government: Usman Dar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 12:11 AM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday said the opposition would not present no confidence motion against the government because they know that they would fail again.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition had always failed at every front against the government and if in case they present no confidence motion then they would face defeat again.

He said the government has done its home work for preparing relief package for the people and the opposition was badly scared form the package.

The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a sincere and honest political leader and he wants to bring change in the life of common man.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) is the first government which is spending tax money for the welfare and betterment.

He said the opposition was group of corrupt people as they could not topple the government of honest leader, adding everyone could see desperation on the faces of the opposition leaders.

The government would complete its five years tenure and PTI would win the next general elections with clear majority on the basis of its five years performance, he claimed.

He said the people of the country had submitted Rs1700 billion more tax during the current fiscal year as it was ample proof that they had full confidence in the honest leadership of PM Imran Khan.

>