Opposition to not take big decisions in APC: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said the opposition in All Parties Conference (APC) would neither take any big decisions nor resign from the National Assembly seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said the opposition in All Parties Conference (APC) would neither take any big decisions nor resign from the National Assembly seats.

The opposition's APC would be a flop show and abortive exercise to waste their time as nobody could get NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the opposition leadership was holding the APC to protect their looted wealth and thought that the opposition would not take decision to resign from the Parliament or hold protest demonstrations in the country.

He said the incumbent government had not created any obstacles in the way of conducting APC.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari's address to APC via video link could not make it effective, he added.

The minister said "Tomorrow, the opposition parties would hold ABC session, not APC." He said the opposition parties could sign agreements, but nothing else. Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman was demanding to ink an agreement like a Charter of Democracy (CoD), he added.

Sheikh Rashid asked the question from Maulana Fazal that he should take the resignation first from his son, who was member of national assembly.

Replying to a question, he demanded to return of all the absconders from the United Kingdom (UK) in order to face the corruption and money laundering cases registered against them.