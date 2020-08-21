UrduPoint.com
Opposition To Protect Their Personal Interests Instead Of National Security: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:36 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib on Friday said the opposition was giving priority to protect their personal interests rather then the country's security as they were politicking on the matter of the national security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib on Friday said the opposition was giving priority to protect their personal interests rather then the country's security as they were politicking on the matter of the national security.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition wanted to escape from discountability process and they were trying to make the accountability institution as tooth less.

Opposition's points about amending the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws were showing that they wanted to make dysfunctional the institution, he added.

He said opposition was divided but pretend as united, adding both the political parties including the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had one point agenda that looting national wealth and destroying the institutions nothing else except it.

He said opposition was failed to hold joint press conference yesterday.

Farrukh Habib said India wanted and trying to place Pakistan in the black list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), adding FATF bill was too essential because we have to submit report on the matter in September.

Replying to a question, he said the present government was bringing improvement in different sector of life including strengthening the national economy, bridging gape between imports and exports,reducing current account deficit and increasing foreign reserves and remittances.

He said the government had tackled coronavirus pandemic by taking effective measures and its smart lockdown policy was being acknowledged at international level.

He hoped that things would be improved more with passage of time and prices of routine commodities would be decreased in coming days.

He said despite of COVID-19 pandemic the country was moving forward towards development and progress as well.

