Opposition To Pursue Politics Instead Of Enmity: Fazal Hakeem Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 09:10 PM

Opposition to pursue politics instead of enmity: Fazal Hakeem Khan

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Sunday said that the opposition coalition (PDM), which is plundering the resources of the country with both hands, is criticizing the people-friendly government.

He expressed these views while talking to people from different parts of the district in his Hujra Makan Bagh. The people informed him about their problems.

Fazal Hakeem Khan listened to the problems of the people in which some issues were resolved on the spot and issued instructions to the concerned authorities to resolve some issues.

Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai said that the PTI has gained popularity by eradicating the outdated political culture and introducing a culture dedicated to the service of the people. He said that the contemporary coalition opposition (PDM) professional dacoit.

The PTI govt will not come to the blackmail and will continue the struggle to bring them to justice.

More Stories From Pakistan

