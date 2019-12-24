UrduPoint.com
Opposition To Show Political Maturity: Ali Nawaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehrikh e Insaf (PTI) was in reality the party of common people and it has been always ready for the welfare of masses and resolving the national issues.

Talking to a private news channel he said, "The nation is mature enough and knows the sincerity of the Prime Minister Imran Khan that was the reason they rejected the other parties in general elections 2018".

While criticizing opposition parties he said opposition needed to show political maturity as protests and sit-ins were not solution of resolving the important issues.

"The globe is looking towards the old-decade issue of Kashmir as PM Imran Khan has also not left any stone unturned to resolve and highlight the Kashmir issue at international front", he added.

He said all political parties must show political maturity for the solution of the matters and be focused to use the fora of parliament to address the issues.

