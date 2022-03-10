Opposition to start impeachment proceeding against President Alvi

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2022) The joint opposition including the PDM and PPP on Thursday decided to launch impeachment proceeding against President Arif Alvi besides introducing a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition would move a motion in the parliament for impeachment of Arif Alvi after success of no-trust-motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, said the sources.

They said a two-member committee comprising of Asif Zardari and Fazlur Rehman would decide the name of the new president. They added that the committee would decide if the president will be from PPP or JUI-F.

They said the opposition parties had exerted pressure on the incumbent government from all sides with a no-trust motion being submitted in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan besides estranged factions from within PTI demanding removal of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

PM Khan had already decided to replace Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to the sources, the prime minister, who arrived in Lahore today on a day-long visit, formed a committee to decide who would be the next chief minister of the province.

The development comes amid a flurry of political activity in the country after the joint opposition submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Khan in the National Assembly.

The sources said the opposition has also decided to bring a no-trust motion against the Usman Buzdar government in Punjab.