Opposition to take part in Senate polls: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said the opposition would not tender their resignations from the assemblies and it would participate in upcoming Senate elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would contest the senate elections and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would follow the pattern.

He said members of opposition were presenting their computerized resignations which had no importance they should had to tender their hand written resignations.

He said the politics of Nawaz Sharif was ended on the day when he adopted anti-state narrative.

Sheikh Rashid said the disappointment was evident on the faces of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz when they faced media after their yesterday's meeting.

The minister said Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to create political unrest in the country, adding that Maulana's dream of coming into power would never come true.

He was of the view that Prime minister Imran Khan perform more efficiently during any crises, adding that the prime minister would never make any compromise over the matter of accountability of the corrupts.

He said civil and military leaderships were on the same page, adding, Pakistan Army being a national institution always supported all democratic governments.