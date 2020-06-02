Opposition to take unified stance to fight against COVID-19: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday urged the opposition parties to take unified stance to successfully fight against the coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday urged the opposition parties to take unified stance to successfully fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition should not do politics on COVID-19 to divert attentions from their corruption cases.

He said the government and opposition should be on same page to contain the pandemic jointly, adding the complete lockdown could not root out the menace of the deadly disease.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was reviewing the prevailing situation of virus regularly by evolving strategies to cope it. The government was worried about daily wagers that were why it could not impose complete lockdown in the country, he added.

The special assistant said the opposition should play a constructive role and give some suggestions and recommendations to successfully control the COVID-19. Majority of people in Pakistan could be affected from coronavirus during the ongoing month of June, he claimed.