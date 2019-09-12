Opposition too self-centered to protest: Aslam Iqbal

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday said the opposition parties were insincere with each other and a protest drive against the government was out of question in October or in later months.

Talking to the media after planting a sapling at the Family Park, Samanabad, here on Thursday, he said the opposition parties had lost confidence of the public and people were not ready to take to the streets for them, adding that why Lahore only, the opposition were welcome to hold protests in all cities across Punjab.

To a query, he said Mian Nawaz Sharif's campaign to prove himself a victim had flopped badly, adding that the Nawaz-League was practising politics of 'wait and see'.

Responding to a query, he said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had taken the right decision of parting ways with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is on path of political misadventure.

About the money-laundering case against Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz, he said the case was quite transparent and everything had been proved against them with tangible evidence by the investigation agnecies.

Earlier, he said Lahore had been turned into a waste land through overlapping concrete structures by the previous regime of PML-N, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government in Punjab was working to restore balance through plantation drive under which 400,000 saplings would be planted in a year in various parts of the provincial metropolis.

Aslam Iqbal said the plantation drive had been launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the entire nation would take it forward in all parts of the country. He said plantation drive was the best antidote to climate change.

He hailed the unsung heroes -- gardeners -- over their tireless efforts to turn the cities green and fight the climate change.

The minister appreciated the role of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in beautifying the amorphous city of Lahore.