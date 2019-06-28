Opposition, treasury to get equal developmental funds: KP PA told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday assured opposition members that they would be provided developmental funds like treasury members and steps would be taken to complete ongoing projects in their constituencies.

Responding to the concerns of opposition benches regarding delay in completion of ongoing schemes during supplementary budget speeches, he assured opposition that they would get funds like treasury and their concerns would be taken to concerned quarters for resolution.

He said that Public Health Engineering department would be directed to complete under construction roads besides resolving education related issues in Constituencies of opposition members.

Recalling the benefits of Sehat Insaf Card, he said that its extension is a milestone achievement of government that would ensure availability of healthcare facilities to people residing in KP.

He said that government would also provide Rs 1 billion for provision of medicines in Basic Health Units.

Clarifying the increase of Pension Bill, he said that increase was due to unpredictability in numbers of people who opted to avail retirement facility.

He also assured to take measures for getting share of province in NFC award and develop backward areas.

Law Minister, Sultan Muhammad Khan who also participated in the budget speech said that in current year, not a single treasury member had got any development fund. He said that funds would be released without any discrimination and keeping in view needs and requirements of the area. He said that ongoing schemes would be completed and 70 percent of the funds would be diverted for these schemes.

Earlier, Shakil Bashir Umerzai of Awami National Party (ANP) in his budget speech objected over the priorities and policies adopted by the government while making allocation in the budget.

He said that not a single scheme had been approved in the budget for his constituency. He claimed that citizenry of his constituency had been victimized for their political affiliations.

Shagufta Malik of ANP questioned the justification of presenting supplementary budget when previous budget was declared by the government as surplus.

She said that house should be informed about actual facts and figures.

She also questioned about the achievement of provincial government in getting Net Hydel Profit.

Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota of Pakistan Muslim League and Waqar Ahmad Khan and Salahuddin Khan of ANP pointed out the status of incomplete uplift schemes in their constituency.

They said that despite that the schemes were being approved funds had not been released for their completion adding people were confronted with problems due to incomplete health and education projects.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP diverted the attention of house towards inadequate facilities being provided to police.

She said that police force had rendered unmatched sacrifices against militancy along with other law enforcing agencies but its personnel were not getting facilities like other forces.

He also criticized plantation of eucalyptus trees and said that if government wanted to conserve water it should review policy to grow eucalyptus.

Inayat Ullah Khan of Jamat Islami said that majority of budgetary allocation was for five of six districts and the constituencies of opposition were being ignored.

Sahibzada Sanaullah of PPP also pointed out the backwardness of Dir Upper and demanded allocation for projects pending in his area.

Parliamentary Leader of ANP, Sardar Hussain Babak said that KP had become the second largest province after merger of tribal districts and its share in NFC should be increased.

He also objected on presentation of supplementary budget.

Khusdil Khan, another ANP legislator question that house should be informed that the budget was excess or supplementary budget.

Later, the Deputy Speaker, Mehmood Jan adjourned the proceedings till 10:00 AM tomorrow.