Opposition Trembling As Its No-confidence Move Bound To Fail: SACM

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar on Monday said that the opposition was 'trembling badly' after ensnaring itself in the move for no-confidence motion

Talking to media here, the SACM said that PML-N and PPP, "dictator parties in the guise of democracy" and staunch supporters of ancestral politics remained unable to accept Sardar Usman Buzdar as the CM of Punjab.

Hasaan Khawar said that for the last few decades, PML-N and PPP had been playing the game of musical chair in politics: a vicious cycle of corruption which was finally brought to an end by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said, "Opposition does not have the required number of votes to make the no-confidence motion a success, therefore the 'horse traders' are looking for a way to escape."Responding to a question, he said the PTI was a democratic party and its roots were in the people.

He said that on March 27, there would be a 'tsunami' of people in Islamabad.

