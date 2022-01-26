Opposition tried every tactic to get NRO but failed: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that corrupt opposition tried every tactic to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government but failed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that corrupt opposition tried every tactic to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government but failed.

In a series of tweets on his official handle reacting on the Opposition's protest call, the Senator said "they again have planned long march but they will get nothing out of it".

He said that opposition was like an out of order car that does not start despite repeated attempts.

Faisal Javed who is also chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting said that their problem was not the people, they want to save their corruption.