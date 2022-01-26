UrduPoint.com

Opposition Tried Every Tactic To Get NRO But Failed: Faisal Javed

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 02:04 PM

Opposition tried every tactic to get NRO but failed: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that corrupt opposition tried every tactic to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government but failed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that corrupt opposition tried every tactic to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government but failed.

In a series of tweets on his official handle reacting on the Opposition's protest call, the Senator said "they again have planned long march but they will get nothing out of it".

He said that opposition was like an out of order car that does not start despite repeated attempts.

Faisal Javed who is also chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting said that their problem was not the people, they want to save their corruption.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Long March National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Car From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia Urges ECHR to Recognize Absence of Material ..

Russia Urges ECHR to Recognize Absence of Material Responsibility on Dutch MH17 ..

1 minute ago
 PTI gears up election campaign for LG polls

PTI gears up election campaign for LG polls

1 minute ago
 Russia Confirms 74,692 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 74,692 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

1 minute ago
 Two die, twenty injured in Sehwan road accident

Two die, twenty injured in Sehwan road accident

1 minute ago
 Istanbul's snowed-in airport stirs back to life

Istanbul's snowed-in airport stirs back to life

13 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka returns from ban for Austr ..

Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka returns from ban for Australia tour

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.