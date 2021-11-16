UrduPoint.com

Opposition Tries To Bargain, Blackmail On Legislation Of Public Interest: Senator Faisal Javed

The Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday said that the opposition has always tried to bargain and blackmail the government on the legislation of the public interest

Responding to a point of order of the opposition leaders he said that earlier, the opposition parties had tried to bargain and blackmail the government on the NAB Ordinance as they wanted the amendments of their interest.

According to the constitution, it's the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to make the electoral process transparent, he added.

The opposition does not want that any legislation could be made in the public interest so it keeps trying to block it, he said.

