Opposition Trying To Create Fuss Before Senate Elections: Zaidi

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 10:34 PM

Opposition trying to create fuss before Senate elections: Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said that opposition parties were trying to create fuss before Senate elections.

The ruling party had a strong desire to conduct Senate elections with open balloting system, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The Opposition benches were not willing to discuss the bill presented before the House regarding open balloting because these parties wanted to continue horse trading, he added.

Commenting on uproar in the national assembly, he said the Opposition parties did not have any interest in the constitutional amendment and that was why, these political parties were making hue and cry in the lower house.

In reply to a question about en masse resignation by Opposition, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party would never lose Sindh seats. He further stated that Fazal ur Rehman, a leader of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), did not have any slot anywhere. He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, was not afraid of any movement launched by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to derail the system.

