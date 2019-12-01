UrduPoint.com
Opposition Trying To Create Instability In Country: CM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 08:50 PM

Opposition trying to create instability in country: CM

LAHORE, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that inept economic policies of previous rulers caused irreparable loss to the national economy.

In a press statement, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team in a short span of time put the national economy on right direction through hard work.

He said those who lost their seats in general elections should first look into their own misdeeds.

The opposition was trying to create unrest in the country which itself suffering from instability and had no agenda of public welfare, he added.

The opposition parties' ideologically opposed to one another are united for their vested interests, he said and added that elements deprived of public support were suffering from confusion and distress.

Those elements trying to create chaos would never succeed in their nefarious designs, he remarked.

He said, opposition parties only wanted to safeguard corrupt elements.

Opposition parties previously also faced failure and got united in their plans in order to conceal their corruption, he added.

They will also meet with disappointment and failure in future also, he said and added the ongoing war against corrupt mafia would continue till achieving its last success in Pakistan.

The CM said the period of slavery would never return.

No one can stop the journey of progress under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the voyage of public service would continue unabated under the leadership of Imran Khan, he said.

First time in the history of Pakistan, transparent government was setting new records of public service, he added.

Those elements doing politics on non-issues would have to face embarrassment, he said, adding that those who wasted precious time of the nation would have to account for their looted national resources during their tenures.

