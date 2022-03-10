Opposition trying to create unrest in country: Ali Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday said the opposition was trying to create unrest in the country as they could not get success against the government on 'No confidence motion'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday said the opposition was trying to create unrest in the country as they could not get success against the government on 'No confidence motion'.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition had always failed at every front against the treasury benches.

He said the parliament session would be called till March,18 and matter of no confidence motion would be resolved till March 21, adding the opposition would again face defeat against the government on 'No trust move'.

The SAPM said the government was paying full attention to 'No confidence motion' rather then any other issue and it would be defeated the opposition parties in the parliament with clear majority.

Replying to a question, he said all the allied political parties were fully intact with the government and the opposition was trying to create rift between the government and its allies but they would not succeed in their objective.