Opposition trying to damage rising economic activity in country: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that Opposition parties were trying to damage the rising economic activity in Pakistan through public meetings.

The corona cases were rapidly increasing in the country due to public gatherings organized by leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he stated in an interview with state television channel.

The government, he said had asked the Opposition parties to desist from holding public meetings amid rising COVID-19 cases.

He said that people had rejected the narrative adopted by Opposition parties in public gatherings of Gujranwala, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Multan.

In reply to a question about ruling party efforts for controlling inflation, he said despite COVID-19, pandemic, Pakistan's exports and textile sector was showing positive indicators. The prices of essential items, he said was moving down day by day.

The labour community was getting job opportunities in textile sector, he ssaid. All the international organizations had shown positive reports about growing economic condition of Pakistan, Senator added.