Opposition Trying To Divert Attention From Real Issue Of Quaid's Mazar Desecration: Shibli

Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:21 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday told the Senate that the opposition was trying to divert attention from the real issue - violation of the sanctity of the Quaid's Mausoleum by the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday told the Senate that the opposition was trying to divert attention from the real issue - violation of the sanctity of the Quaid's Mausoleum by the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking on the resolution moved by Leader of Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq, the minister said it was ironic that the political party named after the party of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was trying to do politicking instead of remorse on the incident. The person, who had caused disrespect to the Quaid was son-in-law of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief.

Raja Zafar ul Haq had moved the resolution that the House should condemn the arrest of Safdar Awan (son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif).

Shibli Faraz said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had admitted that the sanctity of the Quaid's Mazar was violated, but the incident was being politicized instead of being condemned.

He said the House should better have a debate on the desecration of the Quaid's Mausoleum and should suggest some punishment for the accused.

The Pakistan Peoples Party, which was running the government in Sindh, was responsible for such incidents, he added.

The minister said such people were causing damage to national interests as the neighboring country was using such incidents for anti-Pakistan propaganda. "Pakistan should be our top priority and not the personalities," he added.

Minister for Law and Justice Senator Faroogh Nasseem also condemned the desecration of the Quaid's Mausoleum by Safdar Awan. He stressed that after a thorough debate the House should determine punishment for those who were involved in disrespecting the Quaid's Mazar..

Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem said two inquiry committees had been constituted to probe the incident of Safdar Awan's arrest. He called for ensuring the rule of law and making all the facts public.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani referred the matter to the Standing Committee on Law and Justice.

