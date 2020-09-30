UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Trying To Divert Public Attention From Corruption Cases: Shahbaz Gill

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:51 AM

Opposition trying to divert public attention from corruption cases: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Wednesday criticizing the opposition parties said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was making hue and cry to divert the public attention from their corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Wednesday criticizing the opposition parties said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was making hue and cry to divert the public attention from their corruption cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N corrupt leadership was busy in dirty politics and spreading lies to mislead the people.

He added that the court had convicted them for committing billions of corruption.

The special assistant said that Nawaz Sharif was a convict and proclaimed offender who lied and fled and secure no right to give any instructions to his party members.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his resolve that no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) would be given to any corrupt leader including the Sharif family.

"We will not grant any NRO to Nawaz Sharif and national wealth looted by former rulers will be recovered at any cost," he added.

"People were aware that the PML-N mafia and sugar thieves have been exposed and hire spokesmen to defend them at Media for getting sympathies of common people", he added.

The Sharifs and former president Asif Ali Zardari's family have no political future and even their children acknowledge it, he added.

He advised Nawaz Sharif to trust the national institutions and come back to face the cases against him.

He said his government was busy in public service under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The international community has acknowledged the Prime Minister Imran Khan's strategy for public services.

He said that in the past 40 years only two families have fared well while the country kept on suffering.

"No one will be allowed to conspire against the will of the state", Shahbaz Gill said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Hue Muslim Family Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed: Hosting IPL confirms UAE’s ..

6 minutes ago

NAB can come and arrest me, says Shahid Khaqan Abb ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Weapons by 60% Equipped With Locally Produ ..

3 minutes ago

365 COVID-19 cases exist in Karachi out of total 7 ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower after Trump-Biden debate

3 minutes ago

Power generation of Tarbala dam reduced to 2500 MW ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.