Opposition trying to divert public attention from corruption cases: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Wednesday criticizing the opposition parties said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was making hue and cry to divert the public attention from their corruption cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N corrupt leadership was busy in dirty politics and spreading lies to mislead the people.

He added that the court had convicted them for committing billions of corruption.

The special assistant said that Nawaz Sharif was a convict and proclaimed offender who lied and fled and secure no right to give any instructions to his party members.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his resolve that no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) would be given to any corrupt leader including the Sharif family.

"We will not grant any NRO to Nawaz Sharif and national wealth looted by former rulers will be recovered at any cost," he added.

"People were aware that the PML-N mafia and sugar thieves have been exposed and hire spokesmen to defend them at Media for getting sympathies of common people", he added.

The Sharifs and former president Asif Ali Zardari's family have no political future and even their children acknowledge it, he added.

He advised Nawaz Sharif to trust the national institutions and come back to face the cases against him.

He said his government was busy in public service under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The international community has acknowledged the Prime Minister Imran Khan's strategy for public services.

He said that in the past 40 years only two families have fared well while the country kept on suffering.

"No one will be allowed to conspire against the will of the state", Shahbaz Gill said.