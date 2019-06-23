UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Trying To Get NRO Through APC: Hammad Azhar

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar Sunday claimed that the purpose of opposition parties to convene All Parties Conference (APC) was to put pressure on the government to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, the minister said the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was not on one page as Maryam Nawaz and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had many differences.

Hammad Azhar said that the past of Chief Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, who called APC, was in front of the whole nation.

In the past, he said that Nawabzada Nasarullah used to convene APC because the opposition had complete trust in him as he was a seasoned politician.

Hammad Azhar said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had made Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Chairman Senate and now it was rethinking its decision.

To a question, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was talking for last 30 years that peace could come in Afghanistan through dialogue now Secretary of State of United States was talking about negotiations which was positive.

Pakistan wanted durable peace in the region and was ready to play its positive role for peace in Afghanistan, he added.

