Opposition trying to hide corruption through holding gatherings: PTI activist

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Secretary General PTI District Peshawar, Malik Shahab Khan Saturday termed Gujranwala gathering a flop show and said that leaders who looted public money are now trying to hide their corruption by misleading people through public meetings.

Talking to APP, he said that opposition leaders are trying to get a relief and divert attention from their misdeeds committed in past. He said that their allegations and tirades against public institutions have unveiled their ulterior motives.

"Opposition should be ashamed of their stance towards public institutions", he said and added that corrupt are trying to absolve themselves from their corruption and plundering.

He said that the government and public institutions are on the same page and no one would be granted NRO. He said that PTI has unveiled real face of opposition leaders who did nothing but looted public money with impunity.

The country is progressing towards a new phase of development and economic stability under PTI government and people have started enjoying fruits of the welfare oriented policies initiated by government, he said.