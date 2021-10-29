UrduPoint.com

Opposition Trying To Hide Its Humiliation Through Staging Protests: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that non-serious attitude of the opposition in prevailing circumstances is contrary to the national interest.

In a statement issued on Friday, CM said that the opposition was relying on protests just to hide its humiliation as people had rejected their negative agenda.

The opposition had always ignored the national interest whether it was coronavirus, dengue, or any other challenge, he added.

The opposition had always tried to create hindrance in the journey of development but the nation would not forgive the opposition's self centered approach.

