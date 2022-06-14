UrduPoint.com

Opposition Trying To Hinder Public Service Mission: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Opposition trying to hinder public service mission: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said the opposition was trying to hinder the present government's public service mission by delaying the provincial budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said the opposition was trying to hinder the present government's public service mission by delaying the provincial budget.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, he said law and the constitution was being violated and the opposition had its own agenda.

He said conducting the assembly proceeding was an obligation of the speaker but he along with other opposition, were stick to call the chief secretary and inspector general of Police in the House.

The chief minister said that the government was taking forward the agenda of public service and announced that free medicines would be provided in BHUs and THQ hospitals from July 1. Similarly, cancer-related medicines would also be provided free, he added.

Hamza Shehbaz deplored that the media had been restricted to enter the Punjab Assembly.

He said the opposition was playing with the institutions and had no respect for the law andthe constitution.

