UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Trying To Make Justice Azmat Saeed's Appointment Controversial: Shibli

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:06 PM

Opposition trying to make Justice Azmat Saeed's appointment controversial: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were trying to make the appointment of Justice (Retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed as chairman of the inquiry committee on Broadsheet controversial in order to halt the investigation process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were trying to make the appointment of Justice (Retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed as chairman of the inquiry committee on Broadsheet controversial in order to halt the investigation process.

Justice (Retd) Azat Saeed was a competent and credible person and his appointment was made purely on merit, he said talking to a private news channel.

Terming the Broadsheet another Panama papers, he said the Names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari were mentioned in it as they had ruthlessly looted the national exchequer and laundered the ill gotten money abroad while in power.

They purchased properties in many countries from the looted public wealth and that was why the opposition did not want the inquiry committee headed by Justice (Retd) Azmat Saeed to investigate the Broadsheet matter, he added.

He said the whole nation wanted to get those involved in Broadsheet issue punished and the government would deal with it in accordance with the law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Panama Money Muslim From Government Merit Packaging Limited Opposition Broadsheet

Recent Stories

Trump impeachment to be sent to Senate Monday: top ..

2 minutes ago

Four people-smugglers jailed over 39 migrant death ..

2 minutes ago

IT, automation key to success of businesses: Mian ..

2 minutes ago

Mourinho says injury behind Alli's absence

2 minutes ago

Covid-19 slows worldwide but surges in Latin Ameri ..

5 minutes ago

Health Minister suspends MS DHQ Hospital Sheikhupu ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.