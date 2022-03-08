UrduPoint.com

Opposition Trying To Promote Horse-trading To Divide PTI Members: Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday said that Opposition parties were trying to promote horse-trading to divide members of the ruling party

The Opposition was making efforts to bring no-confidence move in the assembly but the prime minister as a popular leader of Pakistan would gain victory with thumping majority, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Opposition had been divided into groups and they would fail in no-confidence move due to less support of the members in the Parliament, he said.

Commenting on reservation of coalition partners, he said the PTI leadership would remove all genuine reservations.

