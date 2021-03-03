Opposition trying to sabotage Senate election: Ali Muhammad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said the opposition was trying to sabotage the Senate election process by pursuing the PTI members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to make their votes invalid.

The video in which Ali Haider Gilani, son of the joint opposition's candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani.

was asking the MNAs as to how get their votes wasted, in fact showed their attempt to influence the election result, he said talking to a news channel.

Ali Muhammad said Ali Haider Gillani had admitted in his media talk that the video was real which was an ample proof of the malpractices committed by the opposition and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take strict action on the matter.

The video had showed the nation how the opposition was giving 'respect to vote' as its leaders were not in fact upholding the sanctity of the vote, he added.