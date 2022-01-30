UrduPoint.com

Opposition Trying To Sabotage Unity: CM

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Opposition trying to sabotage unity: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that opposition leaders had always tried to sabotage national unity and solidarity by doing negative politics.

In a statement, the chief minister said that unity and national solidarity is the only way to put the country on the road to progress as "our beloved motherland demands from us to leave the personal conflicts and differences behind".

Usman Buzdar said that unfortunately the opposition is following the agenda opposite to national solidarity and trying to create hindrance in the journey of progress and development.

Such elements are fully aware that people's support is with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) will again enter the corridors of power with public support, he added.

He said that the people of Pakistan have complete confidence in the honest leadership of PM Imran Khan as he is facing the internal and external challenges bravely.The PTI is implementing the agenda of public service and national development, CM added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Road Progress Sunday From Unity Foods Limited Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

10 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

18 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

18 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>