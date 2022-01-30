Opposition trying to sabotage unity: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that opposition leaders had always tried to sabotage national unity and solidarity by doing negative politics.

In a statement, the chief minister said that unity and national solidarity is the only way to put the country on the road to progress as "our beloved motherland demands from us to leave the personal conflicts and differences behind".

Usman Buzdar said that unfortunately the opposition is following the agenda opposite to national solidarity and trying to create hindrance in the journey of progress and development.

Such elements are fully aware that people's support is with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) will again enter the corridors of power with public support, he added.

He said that the people of Pakistan have complete confidence in the honest leadership of PM Imran Khan as he is facing the internal and external challenges bravely.The PTI is implementing the agenda of public service and national development, CM added.