Opposition trying to use National Assembly floor to protect its corruption: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) leader Farrukh Habib Monday said that the government would not let opposition use the floor of National Assembly to protects its corruption and corrupt elements.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House along with PTI female Members of National Assembly, he said that those who looted the national exchequer now wanted to use the House for hiding their corruption.

He said that it was surprising that in the past Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif claimed that he would drag Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) President Asif Zardari on roads but now he was demanding production order of the same person.

Farrukh Habib said that Shehbaz Sharif should tell the nation on what basis he took his son Salman Shehbaz along with him on foreign visits and how his assets increased by 85 percent.

The PTI leader said that nation wanted accountability of looters and plunderers of poor people's money, adding that all the institutions would take action against the corrupt.

He that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qiasar had given 40 hours to Opposition and 32 hours to treasury benches to speak in the House but the Opposition was still not satisfied.

To a question, he said that former defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif should inform the House about his Iqama and salary that he took from a Dubai based company.

Farrukh Habib said that the government would pass the Federal budget of 2019-20 and the country would also make progress according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that now it was the turn of Chairman, PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Vice President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Maryum to go behind the bars.