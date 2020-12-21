UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Trying To Weaken NAB To Get Relief From Corruption Cases:SAPM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:40 PM

Opposition trying to weaken NAB to get relief from corruption cases:SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Coordination, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that Opposition was trying to weaken national accountability bureau (NAB), to get relief from corruption cases. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), was endeavoring to topple the democratically elected government through unconstitutional manner, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan Armed forces, he said was working under its constitutional domain. The Establishment was supporting the elected government for smooth democratic system, he stated.

He added that Pakistan Army would never follow unconstitutional ways to derail the system on behest of PDM parties.

In reply to a question, the SAPM said that Opposition parties were trying to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), from the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership.

He made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise with leaders of the political parties involved in corruption and money laundering cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army National Accountability Bureau Money TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

2 hours ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

3 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

3 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.