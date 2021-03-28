UrduPoint.com
Opposition Turning Non-issues Into Issues, Creating Hurdles: CM's Aide

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman has said that the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is following the policies of the supremacy of merit and law while opposition is turning non-issues into issues to create hurdles for the government.

He expressed these views while talking to local elites of his electoral constituency here on Sunday. He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has lost existence and urged upon the opposition to join hands with government to play positive role of serving the people.

The advisor said that Food Department is extending its pre-Ramazan campaign to rural areas and directed the authorities of department to good performance practically.

In response to complaints about of the people regarding quality of the subsidized flour and prices of meat, fresh milk and other edibles, he directed the authorities of the department to satisfy through their performance.

He said that from wherever complaints come, the officials of the department would have to answer.

He said that the purpose of their efforts is provision of relief to the people, so the unnecessary harassment of traders should be avoided. However, he directed indiscriminate action against hoarders, adulterators and poor quality producing flour mills.

Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman directed all district officers of Food Department for conducting regular checking of the prices of essential food items in rural areas on daily basis and also ensured the provision of official flour in rural areas. He said that on complaints, the wheat quota of the concerned flour mill would be suspended.

