Opposition unable to bring 'vote of no confidence: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said that opposition was unable to bring "Vote of no confidence" instead they were trying to bring "Note of no confidence" and now they are at "Road of no confidence".

In a tweet on Friday, he said that this was their so-called democratic attack "Jamuhri Hamla", adding that opposition must come to National Assembly and show their number. "We won't let them get away with this", he added.