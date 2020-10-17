UrduPoint.com
Opposition Under PDM Failed To Gather 22,000 People In First Power Show, Says Shehbaz Gill

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:17 PM

Opposition under PDM failed to gather 22,000 people in first power show, says Shehbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill says that all eleven people of short stature cannot compete with political stature of Imran Khan alone.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shehbaz Gill said that 11 opposition parties together with India failed to gather 22,000 people for their power show against PTI government.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Gill said that the status the your [Maryam] as “Calibri Queen”, fake trust-deed, TT corruption would not change.

He said that all people of short stature could not compete with the political stature of Prime Minister Imran Khan alone.

However, the opposition leaders said that there was a sea of people in Gujranwala and people sat on the roads and streets to ensure their participation in the first anti-PTI jalsa (protest) at Jinnah stadium.

Maryam Nawaz had said that it took her six hours time just to come out of Lahore to take part in Gujranwala rally. Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and many others reached there late night.

The arena was full of the political workers and supporters of all opposition parties.

