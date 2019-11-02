Opposition united to get NRO, save corruption: Omer Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Omer Sarfraz Cheema

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Omer Sarfraz Cheema Saturday said that opposition was united under one roof to protect their alleged corruption cases and to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) with the support of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's azadi march.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said PM Imran Khan's government had always struggled for democracy to prevail, that is why they never opted for revenge in politics.

He further advised all those who wish to take over the government that they should wait till the next general elections.

Criticizing the JUI-F for azadi march, he said Maulana 's protest should be peaceful adding he said peaceful protest is a right of everybody but if anyone tried to indulge in violence, then law will take its course and Maulana should shun politics of chaos.

He stated the JUI-F chief Mualana Fazal has learned nothing from his previous mistakes and suggested to him to abstain from speaking against the state institutions.

He said it was important to inform the public about who was responsible for bringing Pakistan to this stage as Zardari and Nawaz have failed to make Pakistan a forward looking country", he added.

Omar said the opposition parties of Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N(PML-N) have joined the Maulana's campaign now to save their skins from accountability.

He said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is using islam as a shield, whereas the other corrupt political parties have hidden themselves from the accountability drive started by the PM Imran Khan's government.

It is to mention here that people had praised PM Imran Khan's PTI party during his dharna previously and wished him well for his future goals, he added that huge public gathering were witnessed in PTI dharnas and Maulana's specific march against government is totally failed to gather public for their own wishes to be fulfilled.

He further said Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully internationalized the issue of Kashmir, which has been lingering on for the last five decades but now Maulana is diverting world attention through these blackmailing tactics to get his personal interests.