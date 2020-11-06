Opposition united to protect personal interests: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communication, Murad Saeed said here Friday that opposition, after looting the national economy, was united again just to protect their personal interests

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communication, Murad Saeed said here Friday that opposition, after looting the national economy, was united again just to protect their personal interests.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering here at Mingora Grassy Ground, the Minister said a new era of progress and prosperity has been started in the country and elements that looted national resources for their personal gains were came out again with catchy slogans, saying people were well aware of the opposition tactics' by keeping distance from the politics of negativity.

He said public knew that who had plundered the national resources and taxpayers money and purchased luxury apartments in London.

Murad Saeed said ill designs of opposition parties during FATF legislation were stand exposed before masses. He said PTI Government has adopted zero tolerance against corruption and no NRO would be given to corrupt elements.

Murad Saeed said that opposition has no concerns with masses problems and wanted to destabilize the country and weaken democracy through making direct attacks on state institutions, which was unacceptable in a democratic society.

He said Malakand Division was a strong fort of PTI and would again emerge victorious in the upcoming elections and would form government after 2023 general elections in all provinces of Pakistan.

The Minister said people of KP have unshakable trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he is the only leader who can take the country out of existing challenges and address people's problems.

The Minister said Swat expressway was the gift of PTI Government for people of KP especially for Malakand Division that has brought positive changes in their lives besides promote economy and tourism.