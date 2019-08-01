UrduPoint.com
Opposition United To Serve Their Own 'personal Interests': Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 01:12 PM

Opposition united to serve their own 'personal interests': Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan Thursday said that the Pakistan's Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party's corrupt leaders opposed each other throughout their life career have come together to serve their own personal interests and to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) "

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan Thursday said that the Pakistan's Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party's corrupt leaders opposed each other throughout their life career have come together to serve their own personal interests and to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) ".

Talking to a private news channel, Senator Javed said that PTI government would not let the opposition succeed in their negative agendas against government, adding, they were using pressure tactics for Senate Chairman seat to get NRO.

He said the opposition will never reap success in their conspiracies to de-seat Sanjrani.

"The PTI government is standing with the Senate Chairman, and we will vote in favour of him, adding, likewise if Sanjrani would not be elected again opposition will be on same position.

Faisal said politics of Bhutto and Sharif families has ended now and both the parties did not have any future in the country.

He criticized the opposition for misleading the public on different issues with the aim to divert people's attention from corruption cases against their top leadership.

He warned all the corrupt people would be jailed as the country has no future until corruption is deeply rooted out from the state system.

