Opposition Urged Not To Divide Nation On Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH)

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 08:21 PM

Opposition urged not to divide nation on Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri has advised the opposition to refrain from dividing the nation on the name of Namoos-e-Risalat (Peace Be Upon Him).

Addressing the participants of launching ceremony of religious scholar Dr Abdul Ghafoor Rashid's book "Zabita e Ikhlaq" (code of ethics) at a local hotel on Tuesday, he criticised the opposition parties for politicising the sensitive religious faith of the Muslims. He was of the view that there could be other matters for political parties like price hike to agitate against government but it should avoid exploiting religious sentiments of the people.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a true believer and Aashiq e Rasool (S.A.W) and he would materialize the dream of establishing Riasat e Madina (state of Madina tul Munawwara) in Pakistan.

Apart from the religion, he said the government was ready to face the opposition's protest and dharnas (sit-ins) in a democratic way.

The minister said the government under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan was working hard to steer the country out of all crises and would foil conspiracies against the sovereignty of Pakistan.

Referring to the book, Qadri appreciated the author for publishing the material on the topic of ethics and etiquettes of living in a society. He said that the Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W) always preached the Muslims to follow his Sunnah. He said that 'Qadiyanis' were declared non-Muslims under the Constitution of Pakistan and no one could touch the issue.

Noorul Haq also urged the scholars to play their due role in the promotion of peace, harmony and portray a real picture of islam among the people.

