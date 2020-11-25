UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Urged To Adopt Pragmatic Approach For Public Health, Jobs Safety

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

Opposition urged to adopt pragmatic approach for public health, jobs safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer Wednesday urged the opposition parties to adopt pragmatic approach in the larger interest of public health and their jobs amid second wave of COVID-19.

In an interview on a private news channel, he warned the emergence of coronavirus could jeopardize the situation in the hospitals and business places.

He said during the first wave of COVID-19, the world had acknowledged the policies of Pakistan regarding smart lockdown adding the success achieved by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the past, may be downed if opposition played a negative role in the current situation.

Like other countries, he said, India was facing economic recession due to COVID-19 outbreak. Despite economic crunch being faced by developed countries, he said, Pakistan's exports, remittances, foreign direct investment and industrial sector witnessed upward trend.

To a question, Asad Umer said the incumbent government was going to take hard decisions in coming days. "We are planning to bring fast improvement in gas and power sector to facilitate the general public, " he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Exports Business May Gas National University Government Jobs Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

41 minutes ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

56 minutes ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

1 hour ago

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

1 hour ago

World-renowned artistic director immerses in Emira ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.