Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:12 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday urged the opposition parties to highlight the government's positive steps in order to control the spreading of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday urged the opposition parties to highlight the government's positive steps in order to control the spreading of coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged the nation to adopt precautionary measures including washing hands and avoiding shack hands with each other to combat coronavirus threat.

It was delighted that whenever there was a calamity in the country, the nation had always taken unified stance against it.

The minister said the political leadership of the country was standing with the people in this difficult situation and underlined the need to be patience and united against pandemic outbreak.

He said there were threats of coronavirus globally but the panic should not be created to make the lives of the masses unpleasant.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was himself reviewing the government's steps and efforts against coronavirus, he added.

He said the Federal government was on board with the provincial governments to assist them to curb the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) lauded the timely response of Pakistan's government against the virus, he concluded.

