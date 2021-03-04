Opposition uses corruption money for buying votes in Senate elections: Shafqat

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said the opposition had used the corruption money for buying votes in Senate elections

The disequilibrium in number of votes was due to horse-trading, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The opposition parties had purchased votes through corruption money to upset the results, he added.

He stressed the need for adopting a mechanism to ensure transparency in the elections.

In light of supreme court's verdict, he said the ECP should have to take steps for reforming the system so that future elections could be secured from horse-trading.

The minister said it was a great set back for opposition that the prime minister had decided to seek vote of confidence from the Parliament.

Replying to a question, he said: "It is the duty of election commission to formulate a system for conducting future elections with open balloting."