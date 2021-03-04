UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Uses Corruption Money For Buying Votes In Senate Elections: Shafqat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:22 PM

Opposition uses corruption money for buying votes in Senate elections: Shafqat

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said the opposition had used the corruption money for buying votes in Senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said the opposition had used the corruption money for buying votes in Senate elections.

The disequilibrium in number of votes was due to horse-trading, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The opposition parties had purchased votes through corruption money to upset the results, he added.

He stressed the need for adopting a mechanism to ensure transparency in the elections.

In light of supreme court's verdict, he said the ECP should have to take steps for reforming the system so that future elections could be secured from horse-trading.

The minister said it was a great set back for opposition that the prime minister had decided to seek vote of confidence from the Parliament.

Replying to a question, he said: "It is the duty of election commission to formulate a system for conducting future elections with open balloting."

Related Topics

Corruption Senate Prime Minister Supreme Court Education Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Money TV From Opposition

Recent Stories

Alleged Bandits Kidnap Over Sixty People From Loca ..

3 minutes ago

UN must impose 'global arms embargo', sanctions on ..

3 minutes ago

Biden Called Off Plans to Strike Second Target in ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC+ Allows Oil Output Boost of 130,000 Bpd for R ..

8 minutes ago

Sanctions, Pandemic Hinder Restoration of Syria's ..

8 minutes ago

Murray encouraged by 'positive signs' despite Rott ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.