Opposition uses medical ground for release of its leadership: Provincial Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan Thursday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif played tactics to get relief for their parties' leaderships from the jail by making the issue of medical checkup.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly condemned the opposition parties' non-serious approach and said they wanted to hide their corruption that had left the national kitty in ailing situation.

He said government had to take loans to pay interest over the loans taken by the former regimes event then the both parties are terming government 's constitutional and legal steps against the democracy.

He said that the former president Zardari was being provided all necessary facilities as per jail rules adding that medical services were also extended for Nawaz Sharif as per his physician's advice.

"PTI government is committed to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country," he said.