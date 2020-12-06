UrduPoint.com
Opposition Using Different Tactics To Get NRO: Dar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 09:50 PM

Opposition using different tactics to get NRO: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday said the opposition wanted to National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government to protect corruption of their leadership so they were using different tactics for the purpose but they would be failed to get any relief in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was asking to the elected government for giving resignations which was very astonishing demand.

He said opposition parties were intentionally playing with health and lives of the people by holding their political gatherings during the spreading of the deadly virus in the country.

The SAPM said Nawaz Sharif was doing hypocritical politics because he went to abroad and enjoying his life at there but asking to the people for attending the Pakistan Democratic Movement public gatherings when the coronavirus was spreading in the country.

Usman Dar said the government was well aware about the inflation in the country, adding the government was taking solid steps to control the inflation and people would witness decline in prices of edible items in coming days.

Replying to a question, he said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-(F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was rejected by the people of his constituency and his every speech was started and ended with name of Prime Minister Imran Khan because he (PM) was prevailed on the heart and mind of the Maulana.

