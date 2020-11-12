Opposition using different tactics to get NRO: Usman Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Thursday said the opposition was trying to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government as it was using different tactics for the purpose but Prime Minister Imran Khan would not allow to give NRO to anyone.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz could desired for minus Imran Khan formula but in the reality it was totally impossible.

The SAPM said opposition had no capacity to topple the government, adding the government was ready to sit with opposition for betterment of the country and welfare of its people but it would not make any compromise over the matter of accountability of corrupt elements.

He said the government would not hold negotiations with opposition regarding any relief or NRO for corrupts.

Replying to a question, he said the government was making efforts and taking concrete steps for reducing inflation in the country and it would be decreased in days to come, adding due to prudent policies and hectic efforts of the present government Dollar price was gradually decreasing and value of Pakistani rupee was strengthening.

Usman Dar said heavy rains, climate changes, floods and locust were also causes of the inflation in the country and coronavirus increased inflation all over the world.

He expressed hope that people of Pakistan would again elect the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the general elections of 2023 on the basis of its five years performance.

To another query, he said PTI would win the Gilgit Baltistan general elections with thumping majority and PML-N was not in the race of competition there.

He said PML-N members of the parliament were not supporting the narrative of Nawaz Sharif which he had adopted against the national institutions and separating their way from him.