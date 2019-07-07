UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Using Different Tactics To Get NRO: Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 12:50 AM

Opposition using different tactics to get NRO: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz on Saturday said the opposition was using different tactics for getting NRO from the government and the recent press conference of Maryam Nawaz was one of them.

A show was presented by Maryam Nawaz to get sympathies of people but masses of the country were well aware about corruption of her father and she could not succeed in making people fool again, he said talking to a private news channel.

Shibli Faraz said the government had nothing to do with the decisions given by the courts against the opposition leadership.

He said the previous governments had damaged the national institutions and they were responsible for the fragile condition of economy.

Replying to a question, he said the government would support Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani if the opposition presented a no confidence motion against him.

Related Topics

Corruption Senate Maryam Nawaz Sharif From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

1 hour ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

1 hour ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

1 hour ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

1 hour ago

Maryam's latest judiciary sullying narrative damag ..

1 hour ago

FC Lokomotiv Moscow Beats Zenit St. Petersburg 3-2 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.