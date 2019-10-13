ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Humayun Akhtar Khan Sunday said that the opposition parties in country were now using "petty tactics" to blackmail Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to get relief over the ongoing process of accountability.

Talking to private news channel, he said political leaders like Imran Khan could not be stopped by 'sit-ins', conspiracies and other undemocratic tactics.

He made it clear that across the board accountability against corruption will not stop, as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the brave and honest leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan is not afraid of opposition's lock downs and threats.

Opposition is just making noise for protecting their personal agendas rather than raising issues of the common people, he added.

Humayun went on to say that opposition was pressuring PTI in order to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

He further said the former governments of PML-N and PPP destroyed the country's institutions and the incumbent government was making a 'Naya Pakistan' to fulfill their promises made with the people.

Talking about JUI-F chief , he suggested that Maulana should not use his Madrassa kids for the sack of his political gains against state government.

He challenged that all remaining political leaders should come forward and show their saved fundings in front of public.

Humayun also said that it was Imran Khan who protected the country from complete default, his policies brought stability in Pakistani Currency, international community accepted the vision of Imran Khan and got pressurized Indian prime minister Narendra Modi by world community.