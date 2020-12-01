Opposition using provocative language to incite violence : CM aide Ziaullah Khan Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Technology and Information Technology Ziaullah Khan Bangash on Tuesday said that corrupt leadership of opposition parties have once again failed to make an impressive show in Multan rally.

Talking to APP, he said that opposition gatherings would only put lives of people in danger as health experts have warned about severity of Covid-19 second wave and advised observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the pandemic.

He said that people had rejected anti-state rhetoric of opposition leaders who only wanted chaos and disturbance in the country.

Ziaullah Bangash said frustrated opposition alliance of 11 parties were now using provocative language to incite violence to fulfill their hidden agenda.

He said that PTI government was fulfilling it's pledges, economy was showing positive signs and steps being taken to control inflation and facilitate people.

The advisor said that PTI single-handed pulled large crowds and held huge rallies with public support but 11-parties opposition alliance failed to gather few thousands people.

He said people had rejected the narrative of opposition parties which only wanted National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) at the cost of people's lives amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.