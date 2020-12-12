Opposition using resignations as political stunt: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Friday said the opposition was using different tactics to put pressure on the government as they were trying to use resignations as political stunt but not serious in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel,she said the opposition was power hungry and wanted media attention by adopting multiple jugglery tactics.

She said the government was ready to discuss every important issue with the opposition parties except matter of accountability of the corrupts.

She said opposition was pushing the people in to danger by holding political gatherings during the pandemic of coronavirus in the country, adding they should have to cancel their gatherings in this crucial time of COVID-19 spreading if they were well wishers of the masses.

She said actions would be taken and cases would be registered against the law violators,adding people should have to adopt standard operating procedures with letter and spirit otherwise the deadly virus could be out of control.

She stressed that it was our collective responsibility to obey the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decisions which it had issued to control coronavirus from spreading.

Replying to a question,she said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz have been made hostage in the hands of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Zartaj Gul said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was the 12th player of politics and he was rejected by his constituency, adding he was giving directives to his workers for picking the weapons and sticks during the gatherings.