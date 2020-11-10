(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said the opposition was using different tactics to protect corruption of its leadership.

Talking to private news channel, he said the present government would not make any compromise over the accountability process against the corrupt elements.

The minister said both the major opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had registered cases against each others during their tenures.

He said both the parties were united now to protect their leaderships personal interests and corruption but the prime minister was committed since the day one to root out corruption from all segments of the society.

Vawda said the PPP and PML-N leaderships had used the country's supreme forum 'parliament' for protecting their personal interests and they had legislated such laws which were providing protection to them.

Replying to a question, he said the PPP was not supporting Nawaz Sharif's narrative against the national institutions, adding despite differences with the PPP, it had never adopted or supported anti Pakistan version.

He said Nawaz Sharif was using the Pakistan Democratic Movement for his personal gains.

The opposition would never resign from the parliament, he added.

He said the opposition was trying to blackmail the government during the legislation about the Financial Action Task Force and they were failed in that regard.